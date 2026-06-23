Pic story: a village group leader's bond with dragon boat racing in Xinjiang

Anwar Kurban (R) and his teammates compete during the 2026 dragon boat race on Hongyan River in Korla City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 20, 2026. The 2026 dragon boat race was held on the Hongyan River in Korla on Saturday. During the final sprint, the boat of Halayugong Town team capsized suddenly when it hit strong currents, and all team members fell into the water. Captain Anwar Kurban stayed calm and quickly gathered all his teammates. (Photo: Xinhua)

Anwar Kurban (R) celebrates after finishing the 2026 dragon boat race on Hongyan River in Korla City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 20, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Anwar Kurban (R front) and his teammates compete during the 2026 dragon boat race on Hongyan River in Korla City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 20, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Anwar Kurban (L) instructs his teammates on dragon boat paddling movements in his spare time in Korla City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 15, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)