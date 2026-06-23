China's port city of Dalian to host 2026 Summer Davos

This photo taken on June 22, 2026 shows an exterior view of the Dalian International Conference Center, venue of the 2026 Summer Davos, in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province. The World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos forum, will be held in the port city of Dalian from June 23 to 25. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 22, 2026 shows an interior view of the Dalian International Conference Center, venue of the 2026 Summer Davos, in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province. The World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos forum, will be held in the port city of Dalian from June 23 to 25. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 22, 2026 shows an exterior view of the Dalian International Conference Center, venue of the 2026 Summer Davos, in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province. The World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos forum, will be held in the port city of Dalian from June 23 to 25. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 22, 2026 shows an exterior view of the Dalian International Conference Center, venue of the 2026 Summer Davos, in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province. The World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos forum, will be held in the port city of Dalian from June 23 to 25. (Photo: Xinhua)