Ceremony worshiping Fuxi held in Tianshui, China's Gansu

A drone photo taken on June 21, 2026 shows a ceremony worshiping Fuxi, a mythical ancestor of the Chinese nation, in Tianshui, northwest China's Gansu Province. Tianshui is known as the birthplace of the mythical figure, who is worshiped for his contribution to teaching people about fishing, hunting and animal husbandry. According to historical records, the annual commemoration of Fuxi has a history of more than 2,000 years. It was listed as a form of national intangible cultural heritage in 2006. (Photo: Xinhua)

A staff member rings a bell during a ceremony worshiping Fuxi, a mythical ancestor of the Chinese nation, in Tianshui, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 21, 2026. Tianshui is known as the birthplace of the mythical figure, who is worshiped for his contribution to teaching people about fishing, hunting and animal husbandry. According to historical records, the annual commemoration of Fuxi has a history of more than 2,000 years. It was listed as a form of national intangible cultural heritage in 2006. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 21, 2026 shows a ceremony worshiping Fuxi, a mythical ancestor of the Chinese nation, in Tianshui, northwest China's Gansu Province. Tianshui is known as the birthplace of the mythical figure, who is worshiped for his contribution to teaching people about fishing, hunting and animal husbandry. According to historical records, the annual commemoration of Fuxi has a history of more than 2,000 years. It was listed as a form of national intangible cultural heritage in 2006. (Photo: Xinhua)

Participants stage a music-and-dance ritual during a ceremony worshiping Fuxi, a mythical ancestor of the Chinese nation, in Tianshui, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 21, 2026. Tianshui is known as the birthplace of the mythical figure, who is worshiped for his contribution to teaching people about fishing, hunting and animal husbandry. According to historical records, the annual commemoration of Fuxi has a history of more than 2,000 years. It was listed as a form of national intangible cultural heritage in 2006. (Photo: Xinhua)