People enjoy Dragon Boat Festival holiday with diverse activities across China

Tourists ride camels at the Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring Scenic Area in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 19, 2026. People enjoyed the three-day holiday of the Dragon Boat Festival, also called Duanwu Festival, which falls on June 19 this year, via various activities across the country. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 21, 2026 shows tourists taking a train for sightseeing amid lotus flowers at Wangxiang Village of Liangnong Town, Yuyao, east China's Zhejiang Province. People enjoyed the three-day holiday of the Dragon Boat Festival, also called Duanwu Festival, which falls on June 19 this year, via various activities across the country. (Photo: Xinhua)

Tourists take rafts for sightseeing in Daxin County of Chongzuo City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 20, 2026. People enjoyed the three-day holiday of the Dragon Boat Festival, also called Duanwu Festival, which falls on June 19 this year, via various activities across the country. (Photo: Xinhua)

People participate in a water-splashing event to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival in Shibing County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 20, 2026. People enjoyed the three-day holiday of the Dragon Boat Festival, also called Duanwu Festival, which falls on June 19 this year, via various activities across the country. (Photo: Xinhua)