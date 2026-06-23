Tequila, Mexico's most iconic national spirit

Antonio Gonzalez Magallanes, a 4th-generation jimador (agave harvester), poses for a portrait at an agave field in Tequila, Jalisco State, Mexico, June 21, 2026. Tequila is Mexico's most iconic national spirit, distilled from the blue agave plant, the vast majority of which is grown in the state of Jalisco. From cultivation and harvesting to cooking, fermentation, and distillation, a single bottle of tequila embodies a growth cycle of seven to eight years or more. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 21, 2026 shows an agave field in Tequila, Jalisco State, Mexico. Tequila is Mexico's most iconic national spirit, distilled from the blue agave plant, the vast majority of which is grown in the state of Jalisco. (Photo: Xinhua)

Visitors take photos of harvested agaves at Jose Cuervo distillery in Tequila, Jalisco State, Mexico, June 21, 2026. Tequila is Mexico's most iconic national spirit, distilled from the blue agave plant, the vast majority of which is grown in the state of Jalisco. (Photo: Xinhua)

Visitors taste tequila at Jose Cuervo distillery in Tequila, Jalisco State, Mexico, June 21, 2026. Tequila is Mexico's most iconic national spirit, distilled from the blue agave plant, the vast majority of which is grown in the state of Jalisco. (Photo: Xinhua)