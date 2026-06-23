A building with a sign of talks between Iran, the United States and the mediators is pictured in Buergenstock near Lucerne, Switzerland, June 22, 2026. Switzerland said on Monday that it welcomes the "constructive progress" made during talks between Iran, the United States and the mediators that continued throughout Sunday night at the Buergenstock resort in Switzerland. (Photo: Xinhua)

Police officers stand guard in Buergenstock near Lucerne, Switzerland, June 22, 2026. Switzerland said on Monday that it welcomes the "constructive progress" made during talks between Iran, the United States and the mediators that continued throughout Sunday night at the Buergenstock resort in Switzerland. (Photo: Xinhua)

A building with a sign of talks between Iran, the United States and the mediators is pictured in Buergenstock near Lucerne, Switzerland, June 22, 2026. Switzerland said on Monday that it welcomes the "constructive progress" made during talks between Iran, the United States and the mediators that continued throughout Sunday night at the Buergenstock resort in Switzerland. (Photo: Xinhua)

Police officers stand guard in Buergenstock near Lucerne, Switzerland, June 22, 2026. Switzerland said on Monday that it welcomes the "constructive progress" made during talks between Iran, the United States and the mediators that continued throughout Sunday night at the Buergenstock resort in Switzerland. (Photo: Xinhua)

Switzerland said on Monday that it welcomes the "constructive progress" made during talks between Iran, the United States and the mediators that continued throughout Sunday night at the Buergenstock resort in Switzerland.The Swiss Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the country welcomes the establishment of a high-level committee by the parties under the MoU signed by the United States and Iran, calling it "a positive step" toward further political and technical processes.The foreign ministry said the agreement on a roadmap aimed at reaching a final agreement within 60 days creates the conditions for the "immediate resumption of new technical discussions.""Switzerland remains ready to support this process," it said.According to a joint statement issued early on Sunday by the mediators, Pakistan and Qatar, the first session of high-level talks under the MoU has concluded at the Buergenstock resort.Building on the MoU, the parties agreed to establish a high-level committee, which will provide political oversight on the mediation, the joint statement reads.The committee has also agreed on a roadmap toward reaching a final deal within 60 days, laying the foundation for the immediate commencement of further technical talks.The parties agreed to create a de-confliction cell involving the parties and the Lebanese Republic, facilitated by the mediators, to ensure adherence to the termination of military operations in Lebanon, as per the MoU.It adds that technical talks will continue for the remainder of the week at the Buergenstock resort on all issues.