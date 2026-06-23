Baggage, parcel transport services launched on Lao section of China-Laos Railway

A worker drives a vehicle on the platform of Vientiane Station of the China-Laos Railway to transport baggage and parcels in Vientiane, Laos, June 22, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

A worker stands next to carts loaded with baggage and parcels at the platform of Vientiane Station of the China-Laos Railway, in Vientiane, Laos, June 22, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken with a mobile phone shows a worker driving a vehicle on the platform of Vientiane Station of the China-Laos Railway to transport baggage and parcels in Vientiane, Laos, on June 22, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

At 8:25 a.m. local time on June 22, the newly reorganized K12 regular-speed passenger train, with an additional baggage car attached, departed smoothly from Vientiane Station in Laos, marking the first regular operation of a baggage car for baggage and parcel transport services on the Lao section of the China-Laos Railway.The operation signifies that the section has officially moved beyond the "mixed passenger and freight transport" model, with transport efficiency and service quality achieving comprehensive upgrades.According to Laos-China Railway Co. Ltd. (LCRC), which operates the Lao section of the railway, baggage and parcel transport on the Lao section previously relied mainly on spare seats on K11 and K12 regular-speed passenger trains. This approach was unable to meet growing demand for baggage and parcel transport and affected the passenger travel experience.To address this, the LCRC coordinated the introduction of a dedicated baggage car for regular operation, more than doubling the railway's baggage and parcel transport capacity within Laos.The newly launched baggage and parcel transport service will cover key stations along the Lao section of the railway. During operations, the LCRC will monitor the entire process in accordance with railway baggage and parcel transportation regulations.