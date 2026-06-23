Day of Memory and Sorrow event held in Moscow to mark 85th anniv. of outbreak of Great Patriotic War

People holding lighted candles stand during the Day of Memory and Sorrow event on Krymskaya Embankment, Moscow, Russia, June 21, 2026. Monday marks the 85th anniversary of the outbreak of the Great Patriotic War. The Day of Memory and Sorrow event was held across the country. (Photo: Xinhua)

People light candles in front of the Victory Museum during the Day of Memory and Sorrow event in Moscow, Russia, June 21, 2026. Monday marks the 85th anniversary of the outbreak of the Great Patriotic War. The Day of Memory and Sorrow event was held across the country. (Photo: Xinhua)

People light candles in front of the Victory Museum during the Day of Memory and Sorrow event in Moscow, Russia, June 22, 2026. Monday marks the 85th anniversary of the outbreak of the Great Patriotic War. The Day of Memory and Sorrow event was held across the country. (Photo: Xinhua)

A woman lights the candle during the Day of Memory and Sorrow event on Krymskaya Embankment, Moscow, Russia, June 21, 2026. Monday marks the 85th anniversary of the outbreak of the Great Patriotic War. The Day of Memory and Sorrow event was held across the country. (Photo: Xinhua)