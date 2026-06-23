Coastal cleanup operation carried out at Fahaheel Beach in Kuwait

Members of the Kuwait Diving Team carry out a coastal cleanup operation at Fahaheel Beach in Ahmadi Governorate, Kuwait, June 22, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Members of the Kuwait Diving Team carry out a coastal cleanup operation at Fahaheel Beach in Ahmadi Governorate, Kuwait, June 22, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Members of the Kuwait Diving Team carry out a coastal cleanup operation at Fahaheel Beach in Ahmadi Governorate, Kuwait, June 22, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Members of the Kuwait Diving Team carry out a coastal cleanup operation at Fahaheel Beach in Ahmadi Governorate, Kuwait, June 22, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)