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Coastal cleanup operation carried out at Fahaheel Beach in Kuwait
By Xinhua Published: Jun 23, 2026 09:48 AM
Members of the Kuwait Diving Team carry out a coastal cleanup operation at Fahaheel Beach in Ahmadi Governorate, Kuwait, June 22, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Members of the Kuwait Diving Team carry out a coastal cleanup operation at Fahaheel Beach in Ahmadi Governorate, Kuwait, June 22, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)


Members of the Kuwait Diving Team carry out a coastal cleanup operation at Fahaheel Beach in Ahmadi Governorate, Kuwait, June 22, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Members of the Kuwait Diving Team carry out a coastal cleanup operation at Fahaheel Beach in Ahmadi Governorate, Kuwait, June 22, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)



Members of the Kuwait Diving Team carry out a coastal cleanup operation at Fahaheel Beach in Ahmadi Governorate, Kuwait, June 22, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Members of the Kuwait Diving Team carry out a coastal cleanup operation at Fahaheel Beach in Ahmadi Governorate, Kuwait, June 22, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)



Members of the Kuwait Diving Team carry out a coastal cleanup operation at Fahaheel Beach in Ahmadi Governorate, Kuwait, June 22, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Members of the Kuwait Diving Team carry out a coastal cleanup operation at Fahaheel Beach in Ahmadi Governorate, Kuwait, June 22, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)