China's Dragon Boat Festival holiday trips, spending both rise year on year

An aerial drone photo taken on June 20, 2026 shows people visiting a seaside park in Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 20, 2026 shows people watching a tug-of-war game held amid terraced fields in Ping'an Village of Longji Township, Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo: Xinhua)

Tourists visit the Mogao Grottoes in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 21, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Tourists watch a performance at the Hetou Old Street scenic area in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, June 21, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

China's cultural and tourism market sustained stable expansion during the 2026 Dragon Boat Festival holiday, with domestic trips and total spending both registering year-on-year growth, according to official data released on Monday.The Ministry of Culture and Tourism announced that a total of 124 million domestic trips were made across the country during this three-day holiday, representing a 4.4-percent increase from the same period last year.Domestic tourism expenditure reached 44.46 billion yuan (about 6.52 billion U.S. dollars), up 4 percent year on year, the ministry said, citing calculations from its data center.The Dragon Boat Festival, also known as the Duanwu Festival, fell on Friday this year, while the public holiday period ran from Friday to Sunday.