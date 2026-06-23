Panda bonds: Brazil prepares yuan-denominated debt issuance to access Chinese financial market

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Dario Durigan Photo: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil

By Brasil 247 - Brazil is taking a strategic step to expand its presence in international financial markets by launching the process for issuing Brazilian sovereign debt securities denominated in yuan, China's currency. The operation, known as panda bonds, was announced by National Treasury Secretary Daniel Leal in a video published on social media.According to Brasil 247, citing information originally reported by Valor Econômico, the initiative will allow investors in China's financial market to gain direct access to Brazilian government debt securities. The move is expected to strengthen economic ties between Brazil and China while expanding the country's financing alternatives abroad."We are starting the process that will allow the issuance of Brazilian securities in yuan, the so-called panda bonds," Leal said.The Treasury secretary explained that despite its informal name, the operation carries significant importance for Brazil's financing strategy. "The name refers to a friendly animal, but in practice it means that, at the end of the process, the Chinese financial market will have access to Brazilian debt securities," he said.The issuance is considered important because it expands the pool of foreign investors interested in Brazilian assets. It also diversifies the markets accessed by the National Treasury and broadens the range of benchmarks linked to Brazil's public debt."Diversifying markets is important for the functioning of the economy and capital markets because when I issue a public bond abroad, I am expanding our investor base and the benchmarks for our debt, while also providing a reference for Brazilian companies that may wish to access that market," Leal said.In practice, the operation could serve as a benchmark for Brazilian companies seeking access to China's financial market in the future. By opening the way for a sovereign issuance in yuan, the Treasury would help establish pricing references and investor confidence for potential private-sector fundraising efforts.Acting Finance Minister Dario Durigan is scheduled to travel to China this week to discuss panda bonds and other economic matters. The trip comes amid strengthening financial relations between the two countries, which are already strategic partners in trade and investment.In addition to discussions on issuing Brazilian securities in China's currency, Durigan is expected to address partnerships related to the Eco Invest program, an initiative aimed at attracting private capital for sustainable projects in Brazil.A forum on green finance is also scheduled for Wednesday, June 24, as part of the Brazilian delegation's official agenda. The topic is considered a priority for Brazil's economic policy, particularly in the search for international financing for energy transition projects, sustainable infrastructure and low-carbon economic development.The agenda also includes the inauguration of a Brazilian Federal Revenue Service office in China, signaling an expansion of Brazil's institutional presence in the Asian country.The initiative follows a major international fundraising operation carried out by the Treasury in April. According to the Brazilian government, the country completed its largest sovereign bond offering in foreign markets, raising €5 billion. Authorities also reported the issuance of $4.5 billion in additional securities, with demand exceeding the amount offered.Through the panda bond initiative, the government aims to advance a strategy of geographic and financial diversification, reducing the concentration of external debt issuances in traditional currencies such as the US dollar and the euro while deepening integration with China's financial market.The issuance of yuan-denominated bonds represents another step in the growing economic relationship between Brazil and China. China remains one of Brazil's leading trading partners, and deeper financial cooperation could expand the range of instruments available for bilateral cooperation.By seeking access to China's capital market, Brazil is also reinforcing its role within a more diversified international financial architecture, in which currencies and institutions from the Global South are assuming a larger role.Durigan's agenda in China, which combines discussions on panda bonds, green finance, Eco Invest, the New Development Bank and meetings with financial and monetary authorities, indicates that the Brazilian government aims to position the country as an attractive destination for international capital directed toward both sovereign debt and sustainable development projects.(Reported by Brasil 247 on June 22, 2026)