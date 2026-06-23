China and India's communication channels on border-related issues remain open; both sides prepare for 25th round of talks: Chinese FM spokesperson

By: Global Times | Published: Jun 23, 2026 05:57 PM

China and India have maintained overall stability along their border, and communication channels on border-related issues remain open, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Tuesday, adding that both sides are actively implementing the consensus reached at the 24th Round of Talks Between the Special Representatives of China and ...