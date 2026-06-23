US-Iran ceasefire achieved, hopes for permanent agreement within 60 days: Pakistani PM

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said here on Tuesday that a ceasefire had been achieved between the United States and Iran, expressing hope that ongoing talks would lead to a comprehensive and durable agreement within 60 days.



Addressing the National Assembly, the lower house of the country's parliament, Sharif described the development as "historic" and said Pakistan had played a mediating role in efforts to bridge differences between Tehran and Washington.



The prime minister said that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will reach Islamabad on Tuesday, and Pakistan and Iran would engage in comprehensive talks on multiple issues.

