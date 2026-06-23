Iran, Oman affirm sovereignty over Hormuz Strait arrangements, to set up joint team for management -- joint statement
By Xinhua Published: Jun 23, 2026 07:49 PM
Iran and Oman issued a joint statement on Tuesday, saying that they are committed to ensuring the safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, and that all arrangements relating to the waterway "must fully respect their sovereignty and sovereign rights."
According to the joint statement, the two countries will establish a joint working team to discuss the management of shipping in the strait and the related charging service "costs."