Lithuanian president accepts government's resignation

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda on Tuesday accepted the resignation of the country's government following a reshuffle of the ruling coalition and asked the resigned cabinet to continue serving in a caretaker capacity until a new cabinet is formed.



The outgoing cabinet held its final meeting earlier Tuesday, unanimously approving a resolution to resign, and Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene said at the meeting that the government had much to be proud of despite facing numerous challenges.



Under Lithuanian law, the president must nominate a candidate for the post of prime minister within 15 days, and Social Democratic Party leader Mindaugas Sinkevicius has been designated by his party for the post.



If approved by parliament, the new prime minister will have up to 15 additional days to present a cabinet and government program for parliamentary endorsement.



The latest development marks the second change of government during the current parliamentary term.



The previous cabinet resigned last year after former Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas stepped down over investigations into his business dealings.

