Iranian president says US talks hinge on full commitment to agreed obligations

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tuesday that the effectiveness of talks with the United States on a final agreement depends on "full commitment" to agreed obligations and their "precise" implementation.



In a post on social media platform X, Pezeshkian stressed the need to implement provisions of a recently-signed peace memorandum of understanding (MoU) rather than making statements beyond its scope.



"Statements outside the agreed text do not help advance the negotiations," he said.



His remarks came after Iranian and US delegations held high-level consultations on the implementation of the MoU in Switzerland on Sunday, mediated by Pakistan and Qatar. Technical talks followed on Monday.



Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, who led the Iranian delegation in the technical talks, said early Tuesday that the parties agreed on arrangements for future negotiations, including the establishment of a High Level Committee to provide political oversight.



Gharibabadi also noted that the United States has issued a general license for Iran's crude oil, petrochemicals and petroleum derivatives exports, and relevant agreements were reached for the release of Iran's frozen assets, read a statement by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.



Also on Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei told a weekly press conference in Tehran that the US general license has come into force since Monday.



He said that Iran's missile and defense capabilities have never been part of the talks with the United States and will never be the subject of negotiations with any party, and that Iran does not have any plan to allow the International Atomic Energy Agency to inspect the attacked Iranian nuclear facilities.



The MoU, aimed at ending conflict on all fronts including Lebanon, was signed digitally by Pezeshkian and US President Donald Trump on Thursday.

