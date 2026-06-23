Quality matters more than star power for films’ long-term box-office success

I Know Who You Are Photo: Courtesy of Douban

When Chinese singer Han Hong recently took to the stage to promote director Feng Xiaogang's new spy thriller I Know Who You Are, her remarks quickly became the center of online debate.Speaking at a promotional roadshow for the film, Han called on Beijing residents to "show some support" and help boost the film's box office. The appeal may have been intended as a friendly gesture to promote the film, but on social media, some netizens accused the singer of emotional manipulation and argued that good films should earn an audience based on its quality rather than any personal favors.The controversy reflects a familiar question facing China's film industry: As film promotion becomes more and more varied, what ultimately persuades people to enter a cinema - celebrity influence or the film itself?In today's fiercely competitive entertainment market, attracting attention has become a challenge in its own right. Audiences are bombarded daily with short videos, livestreams, trending topics and algorithm-driven recommendations. Against this backdrop, film promotion is no longer limited to posters and press tours.Some studios now routinely rely on celebrities, viral social media moments and designed publicity events to capture public attention. A well-known singer endorsing a personal friend's film is hardly unusual. In essence, Han's appearance was no different from directors and actors making rounds on variety shows or participating in online challenges to raise awareness for upcoming releases.Over the past several years, promotional campaigns have increasingly followed a predictable formula. From celebrity friends rallying support to roadshows featuring predictable, pre-arranged audience exchanges, film promotion has increasingly become a performance in itself. Actors are frequently tasked with dancing to trending songs, recycling viral memes and playing up on-screen chemistry during promotional events to generate social media traffic and keep their films in the public conversation. These clips may perform well on social media, but their ability to translate clicks into ticket sales appears to be weakening.The reason is simple: While marketing can attract initial curiosity, it cannot sustain audience interest.A strong opening weekend may be influenced by star power, fan enthusiasm, or publicity buzz. But long-term box-office success depends on something far more difficult to manufacture - word of mouth, Zhang Peng, a cultural researcher and associate professor at Nanjing Normal University, told the Global Times.If a film fails to satisfy viewers, no amount of promotion can prevent attendance from dropping in subsequent weeks. Conversely, films with modest marketing budgets can sometimes emerge as unexpected hits if audiences genuinely connect with the story, he noted.This is why emotional appeals tied to personal relationships can be a double-edged sword. While such endorsements may help a film gain visibility, they also risk shifting public attention away from the work itself.The most effective marketing campaigns do not overshadow the product. Instead, they highlight what makes the film worth watching. Whether it is a compelling story, memorable performances or a fresh perspective, successful promotion gives audiences a reason to care about the content rather than the stars endorsing it.Take the recent hit film Dear You as an example. Featuring an almost entirely non-professional cast and little in the way of conventional promotion, the film nonetheless emerged as both a critical and commercial success.Shi Wenxue, a film director and critic, told the Global Times that releasing a film without major marketing support or star power is typically considered a risky strategy, particularly in today's crowded entertainment landscape. Yet Dear You's strong word-of-mouth reputation helped drive audience interest, with viewers themselves becoming its most effective promoters.Its success serves as a reminder that while publicity campaigns can generate awareness, they cannot replace audience approval. When a film resonates with viewers, recommendations spread organically, often proving more persuasive than any carefully orchestrated marketing effort, noted Shi.In the end, publicity may help a film get noticed. Audiences may give a film a chance because of a famous name. However, they return and recommend it to others because of a good story.The author is a reporter with the Global Times. life@globaltimes.com.cn