Pakistan, Iran presidents reaffirm commitment to stronger bilateral ties, regional peace

Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari and visiting Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and promoting peace and stability in the region, Pakistan's Presidency said in a statement.



During the talks, the two leaders discussed a wide range of issues, including regional peace and security, bilateral and regional connectivity, and economic cooperation, the statement said.



Welcoming Pezeshkian on his first state visit to Pakistan following the recent regional conflict, Zardari said the visit reflected the longstanding brotherly relations between the two neighboring countries and their resolve to stand together in both challenging and prosperous times.



Zardari congratulated the Iranian president on the signing of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, which aims to advance the peace process between the United States and Iran, and expressed hope that ongoing technical-level negotiations will contribute to lasting peace and stability in the region.



The Pakistani president reiterated Islamabad's principled support for Iran's peace, stability, national unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity. He emphasized that Pakistan has consistently advocated dialogue and diplomacy as the most effective means of addressing regional and global challenges.



Pezeshkian thanked Pakistan for its constructive role in supporting peace and dialogue, and appreciated the support extended by Islamabad during recent challenging circumstances.



The Iranian president said Tehran attaches great importance to its relations with Pakistan and looks forward to expanding cooperation in political, economic, security and regional affairs.

