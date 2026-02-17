IMO announces evacuation plan for seafarers in Strait of Hormuz

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) on Tuesday announced an evacuation plan for more than 11,000 seafarers still stranded in the Strait of Hormuz.



The IMO has secured the necessary safety guarantees and verified safe navigation conditions to support the evacuation operation, IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez said in a statement.



The operation follows the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States (U.S.) and will be carried out in close cooperation with Iran, Oman, other countries in the region, and the maritime industry, Dominguez said.



Dominguez welcomed the peace agreement between Iran and the U.S., saying it marks a decisive step toward restoring maritime security and ending attacks against civilian shipping, after months of conflict that have caused hardship for thousands of seafarers and disrupted global trade.



He also paid tribute to the 14 seafarers who lost their lives during the conflict, saying their service to global trade will not be forgotten.



Moreover, Dominguez reaffirmed the organization's commitment to ensuring the safety of seafarers and the continuity of global trade.

