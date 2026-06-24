England held goalless draw by Ghana in World Cup Group L

Photo: VCG

England failed to take three points from its second World Cup Group L match, as the Three Lions were held to a 0-0 draw by a well-organized Ghana side here on Tuesday.England captain Harry Kane wasted a good chance in the 86th minute when a rebound from Nico O'Reilly's header fell invitingly for him, yet he blasted over the bar.England controlled most of the first half but failed to create clear chances. They had more opportunities after the break but still could not break down Carlos Queiroz's compact and disciplined Ghana side.In the 12th minute, a neat combination between Noni Madueke and Reece James sent England in behind the Ghana defense, but Thomas Partey made a crucial block. Two minutes later, England midfielder Declan Rice flashed a free-kick over the bar, and in the 16th minute his shot from the edge of the box was deflected for a corner.Kane had his first sight of goal in the first half stoppage time from a Rice pass, but his effort deflected for another corner.Ghana's first attempt on goal came in the 50th minute when Marvin Semaya broke in behind the England defense down the right. Djed Spence's covering intervention denied a clear shot and Semaya's subsequent ball flashed across the six-yard box.In the 57th minute, England attacked down the left, with Anthony Gordon setting up Madueke on the edge of the area, but his shot was blocked. Gordon then had an effort of his own, which was comfortably held by Ghana keeper Benjamin Asare.England's last chance came in the injury time, but Marc Guehi's header was cleared off the line.England and Ghana are now level on four points from two matches, with England leading Group L on goal difference. The other Group L match between Panama and Croatia will be played later in Toronto.