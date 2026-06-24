AI applications shine at China's supply chain expo

A robot plays football at the exhibition area of Digital Technology during the Fourth China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, June 23, 2026. The fourth CISCE is held in Beijing from June 22 to 26. Launched in 2023, CISCE is the world's first national-level exhibition focused on supply chains. The fourth CISCE maintains its full-industry-chain perspective, featuring six major chains along with the Supply Chain Service Exhibition Area. The Digital Technology section also introduces a dedicated artificial intelligence zone for the first time. (Photo: Xinhua)

A visitor experiences AI physical therapy at the exhibition area of Digital Technology during the Fourth China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, June 23, 2026. The fourth CISCE is held in Beijing from June 22 to 26. Launched in 2023, CISCE is the world's first national-level exhibition focused on supply chains. The fourth CISCE maintains its full-industry-chain perspective, featuring six major chains along with the Supply Chain Service Exhibition Area. The Digital Technology section also introduces a dedicated artificial intelligence zone for the first time. (Photo: Xinhua)

A robot demonstrates playing the piano at the exhibition area of Advanced Manufacturing during the Fourth China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, June 23, 2026. The fourth CISCE is held in Beijing from June 22 to 26. Launched in 2023, CISCE is the world's first national-level exhibition focused on supply chains. The fourth CISCE maintains its full-industry-chain perspective, featuring six major chains along with the Supply Chain Service Exhibition Area. The Digital Technology section also introduces a dedicated artificial intelligence zone for the first time. (Photo: Xinhua)

People learn about an AI-powered total orthopedic robotic platform at the exhibition area of Healthy Life during the Fourth China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, June 23, 2026. The fourth CISCE is held in Beijing from June 22 to 26. Launched in 2023, CISCE is the world's first national-level exhibition focused on supply chains. The fourth CISCE maintains its full-industry-chain perspective, featuring six major chains along with the Supply Chain Service Exhibition Area. The Digital Technology section also introduces a dedicated artificial intelligence zone for the first time. (Photo: Xinhua)