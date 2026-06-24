A glimpse of training center for embodied AI in N China's Xiong'an

A staff member adjusts a humanoid robot at a training center for embodied AI in Xiong'an, north China's Hebei Province, June 23, 2026. Xiong'an in Hebei Province has established a training center for embodied AI tailored to various scenarios since December 2025. Equipped with simulated workshops replicating real-world environments, massive amounts of robots' data are generated, making embodied AI increasingly smart and capable of service in all walks of life. (Photo: Xinhua)

A humanoid robot presents an introduction at a training center for embodied AI in Xiong'an, north China's Hebei Province, June 23, 2026. Xiong'an in Hebei Province has established a training center for embodied AI tailored to various scenarios since December 2025. Equipped with simulated workshops replicating real-world environments, massive amounts of robots' data are generated, making embodied AI increasingly smart and capable of service in all walks of life. (Photo: Xinhua)

A staff member trains a humanoid robot at a training center for embodied AI in Xiong'an, north China's Hebei Province, June 23, 2026. Xiong'an in Hebei Province has established a training center for embodied AI tailored to various scenarios since December 2025. Equipped with simulated workshops replicating real-world environments, massive amounts of robots' data are generated, making embodied AI increasingly smart and capable of service in all walks of life. (Photo: Xinhua)

A robot is trained in a logistics scenario at a training center for embodied AI in Xiong'an, north China's Hebei Province, June 23, 2026. Xiong'an in Hebei Province has established a training center for embodied AI tailored to various scenarios since December 2025. Equipped with simulated workshops replicating real-world environments, massive amounts of robots' data are generated, making embodied AI increasingly smart and capable of service in all walks of life. (Photo: Xinhua)