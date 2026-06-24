Snapshots of 2026 Summer Davos forum in Dalian

Participants are pictured during the 17th Annual Meeting of the New Champions in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, on June 23, 2026. Scheduled from Tuesday to Thursday, the 2026 Summer Davos forum, officially known as the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting of the New Champions, is expected to bring together over 1,700 participants from more than 90 countries and regions to explore how the world can navigate global challenges while creating new opportunities for growth. (Photo: Xinhua)

Participants are pictured during the 17th Annual Meeting of the New Champions in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, on June 23, 2026. Scheduled from Tuesday to Thursday, the 2026 Summer Davos forum, officially known as the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting of the New Champions, is expected to bring together over 1,700 participants from more than 90 countries and regions to explore how the world can navigate global challenges while creating new opportunities for growth. (Photo: Xinhua)

Participants are pictured during the 17th Annual Meeting of the New Champions in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, on June 23, 2026. Scheduled from Tuesday to Thursday, the 2026 Summer Davos forum, officially known as the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting of the New Champions, is expected to bring together over 1,700 participants from more than 90 countries and regions to explore how the world can navigate global challenges while creating new opportunities for growth. (Photo: Xinhua)

A participant interacts with an exhibit during the 17th Annual Meeting of the New Champions in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, on June 23, 2026. Scheduled from Tuesday to Thursday, the 2026 Summer Davos forum, officially known as the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting of the New Champions, is expected to bring together over 1,700 participants from more than 90 countries and regions to explore how the world can navigate global challenges while creating new opportunities for growth. (Photo: Xinhua)