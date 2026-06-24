Exhibition of intangible cultural heritage opens to visitors during Summer Davos in China's Dalian

Guests admire a shell carving work at the Dalian International Conference Center, venue of the 2026 Summer Davos forum, in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 23, 2026. The World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos forum, is held in the port city of Dalian from June 23 to 25. An exhibition is open to visitors at the Dalian International Conference Center, featuring more than 1,300 works from 54 forms of intangible cultural heritage. (Photo: Xinhua)

A guest takes photos of exhibits at the Dalian International Conference Center, venue of the 2026 Summer Davos forum, in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 23, 2026. The World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos forum, is held in the port city of Dalian from June 23 to 25. An exhibition is open to visitors at the Dalian International Conference Center, featuring more than 1,300 works from 54 forms of intangible cultural heritage. (Photo: Xinhua)

A guest takes photos of an artwork at the Dalian International Conference Center, venue of the 2026 Summer Davos forum, in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 23, 2026. The World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos forum, is held in the port city of Dalian from June 23 to 25. An exhibition is open to visitors at the Dalian International Conference Center, featuring more than 1,300 works from 54 forms of intangible cultural heritage. (Photo: Xinhua)

Guests look at exhibits at the Dalian International Conference Center, venue of the 2026 Summer Davos forum, in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 23, 2026. The World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos forum, is held in the port city of Dalian from June 23 to 25. An exhibition is open to visitors at the Dalian International Conference Center, featuring more than 1,300 works from 54 forms of intangible cultural heritage. (Photo: Xinhua)