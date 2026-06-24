Explore evolving transportation landscape at 4th CISCE

This photo taken on June 23, 2026 shows a model of the cruise ship Adora Magic City during the fourth China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China. The fourth CISCE is held in Beijing from June 22 to 26. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 23, 2026 shows a model of the Lane Xang electric multiple unit (EMU) train during the fourth China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China. The fourth CISCE is held in Beijing from June 22 to 26. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 23, 2026 shows a model of CR450 bullet train during the fourth China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China. The fourth CISCE is held in Beijing from June 22 to 26. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 23, 2026 shows a model of CR450 bullet train during the fourth China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China. The fourth CISCE is held in Beijing from June 22 to 26. (Photo: Xinhua)