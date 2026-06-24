Fire breaks out at Madrid's Torre Moeve tower

This photo taken on June 23, 2026 shows smoke rising from Torre Moeve tower in Madrid, Spain. A fire broke out at Madrid's Torre Moeve, the city's second-tallest tower, on Tuesday, with smoke seen rising from the skyscraper from multiple locations across the city. According to local media, Madrid's emergency services confirmed that people inside the building are being evacuated and that traffic in the surrounding area has been disrupted. The cause of the fire remains unknown. (Photo: Xinhua)

Police cordon off the area near Torre Moeve tower in Madrid, Spain, June 23, 2026. A fire broke out at Madrid's Torre Moeve, Spain's second-tallest skyscraper, on Tuesday, sending plumes of smoke into the sky that were visible from across the city. The tower was evacuated as a precaution, and authorities reported no fatalities or injuries. (Photo: Xinhua)

A fire broke out at Madrid's Torre Moeve, the city's second-tallest tower, on Tuesday, with smoke seen rising from the skyscraper from multiple locations across the city.According to local media, Madrid's emergency services confirmed that people inside the building are being evacuated and that traffic in the surrounding area has been disrupted. The cause of the fire remains unknown.