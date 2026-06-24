View of indoor man-made waterfall Rain Vortex at Jewel Changi Airport in Singapore

People take photos of the indoor man-made waterfall Rain Vortex at Jewel Changi Airport in Singapore, June 23, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 23, 2026 shows a view of the indoor man-made waterfall Rain Vortex at Jewel Changi Airport in Singapore. (Photo: Xinhua)

People take photos of the indoor man-made waterfall Rain Vortex at Jewel Changi Airport in Singapore, June 23, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 23, 2026 shows a view of the indoor man-made waterfall Rain Vortex at Jewel Changi Airport in Singapore. (Photo: Xinhua)