Completion ceremony for Amani Kibera Book House held in Nairobi

Children read books inside the Amani Kibera Book House in the Kibera slum of Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, on June 23, 2026. A completion ceremony for the Amani Kibera Book House, a public welfare library designed by an architectural research team from the Chinese University of Hong Kong, was held in Nairobi on Tuesday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Children read books inside the Amani Kibera Book House in the Kibera slum of Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, on June 23, 2026. A completion ceremony for the Amani Kibera Book House, a public welfare library designed by an architectural research team from the Chinese University of Hong Kong, was held in Nairobi on Tuesday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Children read books inside the Amani Kibera Book House in the Kibera slum of Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, on June 23, 2026. A completion ceremony for the Amani Kibera Book House, a public welfare library designed by an architectural research team from the Chinese University of Hong Kong, was held in Nairobi on Tuesday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Children read books inside the Amani Kibera Book House in the Kibera slum of Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, on June 23, 2026. A completion ceremony for the Amani Kibera Book House, a public welfare library designed by an architectural research team from the Chinese University of Hong Kong, was held in Nairobi on Tuesday. (Photo: Xinhua)