Afghans harvest mulberries in Logar

An Afghan man picks mulberries at a mulberry orchard during the annual harvest season in Logar, Afghanistan, June 23, 2026. Mulberries, one of Afghanistan's traditional fruits, are widely consumed fresh and dried and provide an important source of income for rural families. (Photo: Xinhua)

Afghans select picked mulberries at a mulberry orchard during the annual harvest season in Logar, Afghanistan, June 23, 2026. Mulberries, one of Afghanistan's traditional fruits, are widely consumed fresh and dried and provide an important source of income for rural families. (Photo: Xinhua)

Afghan children are pictured at a mulberry orchard during the annual harvest season in Logar, Afghanistan, June 23, 2026. Mulberries, one of Afghanistan's traditional fruits, are widely consumed fresh and dried and provide an important source of income for rural families. (Photo: Xinhua)

An Afghan boy sells fresh mulberries by the roadside in Logar, Afghanistan, on June 23, 2026. Mulberries, one of Afghanistan's traditional fruits, are widely consumed fresh and dried and provide an important source of income for rural families. (Photo: Xinhua)