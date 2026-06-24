Direct flight route linking China's Fuzhou with Netherlands' Amsterdam launched

A passenger (C) poses for photos with staff members at a check-in area themed on the first direct flight from Fuzhou to Amsterdam at the Fuzhou Changle International Airport in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 23, 2026. A direct flight route linking Fuzhou, capital city of southeast China's Fujian Province with Amsterdam, the capital of the Netherlands, was launched on Tuesday. The route is operated by Xiamen Airlines, offering two flights every week. (Photo: Xinhua)

Passengers check in at the Xiamen Airlines counters to board the first direct flight from Fuzhou to Amsterdam at the Fuzhou Changle International Airport in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 23, 2026. A direct flight route linking Fuzhou, capital city of southeast China's Fujian Province with Amsterdam, the capital of the Netherlands, was launched on Tuesday. The route is operated by Xiamen Airlines, offering two flights every week. (Photo: Xinhua)

A Xiamen Airlines airplane takes off at the Fuzhou Changle International Airport in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 23, 2026. A direct flight route linking Fuzhou, capital city of southeast China's Fujian Province with Amsterdam, the capital of the Netherlands, was launched on Tuesday. The route is operated by Xiamen Airlines, offering two flights every week. (Photo: Xinhua)

Passengers check in at the Xiamen Airlines counters to board the first direct flight from Fuzhou to Amsterdam at the Fuzhou Changle International Airport in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 23, 2026. A direct flight route linking Fuzhou, capital city of southeast China's Fujian Province with Amsterdam, the capital of the Netherlands, was launched on Tuesday. The route is operated by Xiamen Airlines, offering two flights every week. (Photo: Xinhua)