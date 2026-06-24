PLZ-89 self-propelled howitzers in live-fire training

PLZ-89 122mm self-propelled howitzers attached to an artillery unit of a brigade under the Chinese PLA Army head towards the designated area during a live-fire training exercise in early June, 2026. (Photo: eng.chinamil.com.cn)

An artillery crew member assigned to an artillery unit of a brigade under the Chinese PLA Army uses a lanyard to fire the first round from a PLZ-89 self-propelled howitzer during a live-fire training exercise in early June, 2026. (Photo: eng.chinamil.com.cn)

A PLZ-89 122mm self-propelled howitzer attached to an artillery unit of a brigade under the Chinese PLA Army opens fire during a live-fire training exercise in early June, 2026. (Photo: eng.chinamil.com.cn)

A PLZ-89 122mm self-propelled howitzer attached to an artillery unit of a brigade under the Chinese PLA Army opens fire during a live-fire training exercise in early June, 2026. (Photo: eng.chinamil.com.cn)