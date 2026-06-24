Aloe festival celebrated in South Africa

A staff member inspects aloe plants during the Aloe festival in North West Province, South Africa, June 23, 2026. The festival is held here from June 20 to July 7. (Photo: Xinhua)

People view aloe plants during the Aloe festival in North West Province, South Africa, June 23, 2026. The festival is held here from June 20 to July 7. (Photo: Xinhua)

People enjoy themselves during the Aloe festival in North West Province, South Africa, June 23, 2026. The festival is held here from June 20 to July 7. (Photo: Xinhua)

People view aloe plants during the Aloe festival in North West Province, South Africa, June 23, 2026. The festival is held here from June 20 to July 7. (Photo: Xinhua)