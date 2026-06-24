July film slate poised to boost annual box office: analysts

A poster for the movie Kung Fu Soccer Photo: Courtesy of the official Sina Weibo account of Kung Fu Soccer

Hong Kong filmmaker Stephen Chow's upcoming sports comedy Kung Fu Soccer is set for a July release, adding to a blockbuster-packed summer lineup expected to trigger a box-office boom in China's film market with diverse genres spanning history, superheroes, animation and urban romance.Unveiled via the film's official Sina Weibo account, the new feature written and directed by Chow carries his signature nonsensical humor, blending traditional Shaolin kung fu with women's football.A spiritual spin-off of Chow's 2001 classic Shaolin Soccer, the film follows a underdog women's football team Emei as they integrate martial arts into matches and stage a stunning comeback to claim the championship title.Scheduled for a flexible July release window, the film is currently in intense post-production with hefty visual effects work left to finish.Chow explained in an official video that the crew is racing to meet the earlier release date, with the later slot serving as a backup. Completed filming in 2025, the movie is timed to capitalize on the 2026 FIFA World Cup hype and the 25th anniversary of Shaolin Soccer's debut.Media reported that while the film boasts a star-studded cast including Chinese actresses Zhang Xiaofei and Dilraba Dilmurat, actor Zhang Yixing and former Chinese national women's football team goalkeeper Zhao Lina, it will not feature Chow in an acting role.According to a report from Variety, Encore Films has secured the film's global distribution rights for all regions outside the Chinese mainland, while China's Maoyan Entertainment will handle domestic distribution.The upcoming title has sparked massive anticipation among domestic and overseas fans on social media.Beijing-based film critic Shi Wenxue told the Global Times on Wednesday that the release window is perfectly timed, as the 2026 FIFA World Cup will drive heated public discussion and boost the film's topical influence, while the July slot also puts it right in the booming summer movie season."In addition, July 12 will mark exactly 25 years since Shaolin Soccer hit screens. Moviegoers would love to go to the cinema out of nostalgia," he added.Beyond Chow's work, China's July film slate is seeing a full-scale boom with diversified genres covering blockbuster epics, niche comedies, emotional dramas and franchise animations.For major commercial titles, Peng Hu, a historical epic directed by Hong Kong filmmaker Soi Cheang, is slated for July 25. Meanwhile, Marvel's new superhero installment Spider-Man: Brand New Day, starring Tom Holland, has already broken global trailer records ahead of its July 29 release.Lighthearted and emotional offerings enrich the seasonal lineup. Superhero comedy Keep Real hits theaters on July 3, while urban romance drama Miss You Already lands on July 24, targeting young adult audiences.The month's animation roster caters to all-age family audiences, with a string of heavyweight IP releases.Minions and Monsters debuts on July 3. Domestic historical animation The Three Kingdoms: The Beginning, sequel Da Sheng Rises and Disney's live-action Moana all open on July 10.The traditional myth animation All Wishes Come True! is scheduled for July 24.Film date analyst Lai Li told the Global Times that with school holidays kicking off and a flood of high-profile titles hitting screens, July is expected to become one of the hottest peaks of China's annual film market.Lai added that titles like Kung Fu Soccer and All Wishes Come True! are among the summer's most anticipated works, while unconfirmed ­tentpoles like Chinese action-drama film Once Upon A Time in the Middle East, starring comedian Sheng Teng, could provide the firepower to heat up the season and lift the full-year market.According to Shi, the deluge of releases reflects both optimism and urgency.China's total box office has already surpassed 16.5 billion yuan ($2.3 billion) this year, with the summer season targeted to deliver between 13 billion and 15 billion yuan.However, a 13.69 percent year-on-year drop during the recent Dragon Boat Festival holiday window has underscored lingering market pressure.