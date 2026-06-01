Ink brushstrokes forge bonds between Chinese and foreign women

Guests attending the event pose for a group photo in Beijing on June 18, 2026.



On June 18, the "Global Rendezvous · Orient in Paintings," a Chinese-foreign women's cultural exchange event hosted by the Global Times, was successfully held in Beijing. With traditional Chinese ink painting as a bond, the event featured immersive exchanges on oriental aesthetics, building a platform for heart-to-heart humanistic dialogue that transcends national borders from a female perspective. Female diplomats from foreign embassies in China, female journalists from overseas media outlets based in China, and representatives of Chinese female entrepreneurs were invited to attend.





Foreign female participants concentrate on creating ink paintings on round fans during the hands-on Chinese painting experience session of the event.

A professional ink painting instructor explains traditional Chinese painting techniques to Chinese and foreign guests on site.

Chinese and foreign participants immerse themselves in ink painting creation, experiencing the unique aesthetic charm of traditional Chinese art.



The Global Times has long been committed to promoting exchanges and interactions between China and the world. Hosting this Chinese-foreign women's exchange event is a vivid practice of the media's role in forging cross-cultural connections. Ink painting is a unique language that reveals the gentle, vivid charm of China. Every flower and twig embodies Chinese artistic conception, while every sheet of paper and every folding fan holds exquisite traditional ingenuity. The art of Chinese painting inherently carries the power to break through language barriers and convey oriental aesthetics - this is precisely the original aspiration of the "Global Rendezvous · Orient in Paintings" event.



At the event, professional ink painting instructors led Chinese and foreign guests on an in-depth exploration of the thousand-year aesthetic lineage of Chinese painting. The presentation systematically traced the origins and evolution of traditional painting, from the simple lines and painted pottery patterns of ancient times to silk paintings of the Warring States Period. Focusing on classic floral themes such as magnolia and wisteria, instructors elaborated on the spiritual character and cultural symbolism behind these flowers and plants, and demonstrated traditional freehand painting techniques on site. Guests then tried their hand at creating ink paintings on round fans, immersing themselves in the unique charm and artistic conception of traditional Chinese painting, gaining knowledge of traditional art, and drawing inspiration from oriental art with every brushstroke.



Chinese painting is not a static historical exhibit confined to museums, but a living culture that sustains vitality and continues to thrive. The creative process - rendering petals with layered ink washes and outlining vines with precise strokes - mirrors the continuous renewal of traditional Chinese culture and its growing global appeal. Guests noted that compared with books and videos, hands-on ink painting offers a far more intuitive understanding of Chinese aesthetics, and the simple ink lines embody the infinite charm of traditional Chinese culture.





Chinese and foreign female guests toast together while eating hotpot at Banu Hotpot, a featured dining experience of the cultural exchange event.

Yinhe Pu'er tea products are displayed at the event.

Kao MegRhythm steam eye mask products are presented at the event.

Forest Cabin skincare products are showcased at the event.



The event received strong support from brands including Banu Hotpot, Yinhe Brand Ripe Pu'er Tea, Tongxing Hao Blue Label Raw Pu'er Tea, Kao (China) and Forest Cabin. All brands supported the event with premium products and professional services, jointly ensuring its smooth operation and enhancing the on-site experience and communication impact.



The event received strong support from brands including Banu Hotpot, Yinhe Brand Ripe Pu'er Tea, Tongxing Hao Blue Label Raw Pu'er Tea, Kao (China) and Forest Cabin. All brands supported the event with premium products and professional services, jointly ensuring its smooth operation and enhancing the on-site experience and communication impact.

Going forward, the Global Times will continue to plan diverse forms of Chinese-foreign people-to-people and cultural exchange activities, upholding its role as a bridge in cross-cultural communication. Leveraging carriers of fine traditional Chinese culture such as calligraphy, Chinese painting and intangible cultural heritage, it will build more channels for people-to-people dialogue, deepen mutual understanding and friendship between Chinese and foreign friends, promote exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations, and vividly present the profound, vibrant and dynamic Chinese culture to the world.

















