Bosnia and Herzegovina beats Qatar 3-1, keeps knockout hopes alive

Photo: CFP

Bosnia and Herzegovina beat Qatar 3-1 in its final Group B match at the FIFA World Cup on Wednesday, finishing third on four points and keeping alive its hopes of reaching the knockout stage as one of the eight best third-placed teams.Bosnia and Herzegovina's 18-year-old Kerim Alajbegovic opened the scoring in the 29th minute. Veteran striker Edin Dzeko, 40, making his 150th international cap, then doubled the lead when his first-time effort was deflected into his own net by Mahmoud Abunada.Qatar pulled one back just before halftime as 35-year-old Hassan Al-Haydos volleyed home from close range following a cross from Edmilson Junior.Bosnia and Herzegovina restored its two-goal lead in the 80th minute when substitute Ermin Mahmic capitalized on a scramble inside the penalty area, firing home from close range to seal the victory.Canada, also on four points, claimed second place on goal difference, leaving Bosnia and Herzegovina to await results from the remaining group matches to learn whether it advances as one of the eight best third-placed sides.The top two teams from each of the 12 groups, along with the eight best third-placed teams, will qualify for the knockout stage.