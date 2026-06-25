China Southern Airlines unveils special painted aircraft for Altay-Beijing route

Crew members pose for a group photo in front of a painted plane at an airport in Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 24, 2026. China Southern Airlines held a launching ceremony for a painted plane on Wednesday, following which the plane will operate the flight from Altay to Beijing Daxing International Airport. (Photo: Xinhua)

A flight attendant presents a souvenir to a passenger aboard a painted plane from Altay in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region to Beijing, June 24, 2026. China Southern Airlines held a launching ceremony for a painted plane on Wednesday, following which the plane will operate the flight from Altay to Beijing Daxing International Airport. (Photo: Xinhua)

A performance is staged during the launching ceremony of a painted plane at an airport in Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 24, 2026. China Southern Airlines held a launching ceremony for a painted plane on Wednesday, following which the plane will operate the flight from Altay to Beijing Daxing International Airport. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 24, 2026 shows a painted plane at an airport in Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. China Southern Airlines held a launching ceremony for a painted plane on Wednesday, following which the plane will operate the flight from Altay to Beijing Daxing International Airport. (Photo: Xinhua)