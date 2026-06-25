Cultural event during Summer Davos in Dalian

Performers and a robot perform at a cultural event held during the 17th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos, in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 24, 2026. At the event, attendees enjoyed cultural shows, tried a variety of local delicacies, and swapped ideas about possible partnership opportunities. (Photo: Xinhua)

Performers and a robot perform at a cultural event held during the 17th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos, in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 24, 2026. At the event, attendees enjoyed cultural shows, tried a variety of local delicacies, and swapped ideas about possible partnership opportunities. (Photo: Xinhua)

A performance is staged at a cultural event held during the 17th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos, in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 24, 2026. At the event, attendees enjoyed cultural shows, tried a variety of local delicacies, and swapped ideas about possible partnership opportunities. (Photo: Xinhua)

Actors and robots perform at a cultural event held during the 17th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos, in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 24, 2026. At the event, attendees enjoyed cultural shows, tried a variety of local delicacies, and swapped ideas about possible partnership opportunities. (Photo: Xinhua)