AI exhibition by West Lake in Hangzhou, China's Zhejiang

Audience visit the booth of Unitree during an AI exhibition by the West Lake in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 24, 2026. New applications of artificial intelligence and embodied intelligence in the cultural and tourism sector from 15 leading technology companies were displayed at the exhibition. (Photo: Xinhua)

A robot developed by Unitree Robotics performs dancing during an AI exhibition by the West Lake in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 24, 2026. New applications of artificial intelligence and embodied intelligence in the cultural and tourism sector from 15 leading technology companies were displayed at the exhibition. (Photo: Xinhua)

A visitor tries out a VR headset on an AI exhibition by the West Lake in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 24, 2026. New applications of artificial intelligence and embodied intelligence in the cultural and tourism sector from 15 leading technology companies were displayed at the exhibition. (Photo: Xinhua)

A visitor looks at a robot developed by Unitree Robotics during an AI exhibition by the West Lake in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 24, 2026. New applications of artificial intelligence and embodied intelligence in the cultural and tourism sector from 15 leading technology companies were displayed at the exhibition. (Photo: Xinhua)