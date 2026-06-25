Heilongjiang's grain output ranks first nationwide for 16 consecutive Years

A drone photo taken on June 19, 2026 shows an agricultural machine working at a corn field of Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The province's 257.9 million mu (17.19 million hectares) of arable land features 156 million mu (10.4 million hectares) of black soil, representing 56.1 percent of the total black soil in northeast China. In 2025, the grain output in Heilongjiang reached about 82 million tonnes, ranking first nationwide for 16 consecutive years. (Photo: Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on June 24, 2026 shows agricultural machines working at a corn field of Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The province's 257.9 million mu (17.19 million hectares) of arable land features 156 million mu (10.4 million hectares) of black soil, representing 56.1 percent of the total black soil in northeast China. In 2025, the grain output in Heilongjiang reached about 82 million tonnes, ranking first nationwide for 16 consecutive years. (Photo: Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on June 24, 2026 shows workers working at a field of Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The province's 257.9 million mu (17.19 million hectares) of arable land features 156 million mu (10.4 million hectares) of black soil, representing 56.1 percent of the total black soil in northeast China. In 2025, the grain output in Heilongjiang reached about 82 million tonnes, ranking first nationwide for 16 consecutive years. (Photo: Xinhua)

A farmer operates an agricultural machine at a corn field of Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 23, 2026. The province's 257.9 million mu (17.19 million hectares) of arable land features 156 million mu (10.4 million hectares) of black soil, representing 56.1 percent of the total black soil in northeast China. In 2025, the grain output in Heilongjiang reached about 82 million tonnes, ranking first nationwide for 16 consecutive years. (Photo: Xinhua)