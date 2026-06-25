Tongjiang railway port sees increase in China-Europe freight train trips

A drone photo taken on June 24, 2026 shows a China-Europe freight train arriving at a yard of transshipment operation of Tongjiang North Railway Station in Tongjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. By June 23, Tongjiang railway port has handled 128 China-Europe freight train trips with 115,724 tonnes of goods, increasing by over 100 percent year on year. (Photo: Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on June 24, 2026 shows a China-Europe freight train arriving at a yard of transshipment operation of Tongjiang North Railway Station in Tongjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. By June 23, Tongjiang railway port has handled 128 China-Europe freight train trips with 115,724 tonnes of goods, increasing by over 100 percent year on year. (Photo: Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on June 24, 2026 shows a crane lifting a container at a yard of transshipment operation of the Tongjiang North Railway Station in Tongjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. By June 23, Tongjiang railway port has handled 128 China-Europe freight train trips with 115,724 tonnes of goods, increasing by over 100 percent year on year. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 24, 2026 shows a crane lifting a container at a yard of transshipment operation of the Tongjiang North Railway Station in Tongjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. By June 23, Tongjiang railway port has handled 128 China-Europe freight train trips with 115,724 tonnes of goods, increasing by over 100 percent year on year. (Photo: Xinhua)