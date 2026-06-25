2026 Mobile World Congress Shanghai opens

Visitors watch a robot dancing during the 2026 Mobile World Congress (MWC) Shanghai in Shanghai, east China, June 24, 2026. MWC Shanghai, slated for June 24 to 26 this year, is Asia's largest and most influential connectivity ecosystem event, with global leaders and innovators set share their visions for the future of connectivity at this showpiece in east China. (Photo: Xinhua)

A visitor plays a smart guitar during the 2026 Mobile World Congress (MWC) Shanghai in Shanghai, east China, June 24, 2026. MWC Shanghai, slated for June 24 to 26 this year, is Asia's largest and most influential connectivity ecosystem event, with global leaders and innovators set share their visions for the future of connectivity at this showpiece in east China. (Photo: Xinhua)

Visitors communicate before a digital sand table during the 2026 Mobile World Congress (MWC) Shanghai in Shanghai, east China, June 24, 2026. MWC Shanghai, slated for June 24 to 26 this year, is Asia's largest and most influential connectivity ecosystem event, with global leaders and innovators set share their visions for the future of connectivity at this showpiece in east China. (Photo: Xinhua)

Visitors watch a robot writing calligraphy during the 2026 Mobile World Congress (MWC) Shanghai in Shanghai, east China, June 24, 2026. MWC Shanghai, slated for June 24 to 26 this year, is Asia's largest and most influential connectivity ecosystem event, with global leaders and innovators set share their visions for the future of connectivity at this showpiece in east China. (Photo: Xinhua)