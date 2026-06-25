Highlights of Fourth China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing

Visitors communicate with staff members at the pavilion of Italy's Liguria region of the Supply Chain Service Exhibition Area during the Fourth China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, June 24, 2026. Themed on "Connecting the World for a Shared Future," the fourth CISCE is held in Beijing from June 22 to 26. In addition to China's Anhui and Hainan provinces, domestic guest provinces of honor, this year's expo features Australia's first national-level participation as the guest country of honor. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 24, 2026 shows the pavilion of China's Hainan Province at the exhibition area of Healthy Life during the Fourth China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China. Themed on "Connecting the World for a Shared Future," the fourth CISCE is held in Beijing from June 22 to 26. (Photo: Xinhua)

A staff member guides a visitor to experience an AI-assisted diagnostic system at the pavilion of China's Anhui Province at the exhibition area of Clean Energy during the Fourth China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, June 24, 2026. Themed on "Connecting the World for a Shared Future," the fourth CISCE is held in Beijing from June 22 to 26. (Photo: Xinhua)

People visit the pavilion of China's Anhui Province at the exhibition area of Clean Energy during the Fourth China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, June 24, 2026. Themed on "Connecting the World for a Shared Future," the fourth CISCE is held in Beijing from June 22 to 26. (Photo: Xinhua)