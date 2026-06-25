Highlights of Summer Davos in Dalian

Participants attend a session titled "When AI Agents Cross the Border" during the 17th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos, at the Dalian International Conference Center in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 24, 2026. Featuring the theme "Innovating at Scale," the event is held from June 23 to 25. Over 30 subjects related to artificial intelligence and robotics are among the hot topics at this year's forum. (Photo: Xinhua)

A robot makes a cup of coffee for a participant during the 17th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos, at the Dalian International Conference Center in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 24, 2026. Featuring the theme "Innovating at Scale," the event is held from June 23 to 25. Over 30 subjects related to artificial intelligence and robotics are among the hot topics at this year's forum. (Photo: Xinhua)

Participants attend a session titled "EV Strategy Goes Robotic" during the 17th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos, at the Dalian International Conference Center in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 24, 2026. Featuring the theme "Innovating at Scale," the event is held from June 23 to 25. Over 30 subjects related to artificial intelligence and robotics are among the hot topics at this year's forum. (Photo: Xinhua)

A participant interacts with a robotic arm during the 17th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos, at the Dalian International Conference Center in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 24, 2026. Featuring the theme "Innovating at Scale," the event is held from June 23 to 25. Over 30 subjects related to artificial intelligence and robotics are among the hot topics at this year's forum. (Photo: Xinhua)