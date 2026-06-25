China's domestically-produced C919 jetliner operates new route between Beijing and Yan'an

The flight CA1279 of Air China receives a water salute after arriving at the Nanniwan Airport in Yan'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, on June 24, 2026. Air China on Wednesday started using China's domestically-produced C919 jetliner on a new route linking Beijing with Yan'an of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. By far, Air China has opened a dozen of air routes from Beijing to old revolutionary base areas such as Jinggangshan, Zunyi and Yan'an, planning to offer 260 flights every week, to inject impetus into the development of these areas. (Photo: Xinhua)

Crew members of CA1279 of Air China pose for a group photo after arriving at the Nanniwan Airport in Yan'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, on June 24, 2026. Air China on Wednesday started using China's domestically-produced C919 jetliner on a new route linking Beijing with Yan'an of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. By far, Air China has opened a dozen of air routes from Beijing to old revolutionary base areas such as Jinggangshan, Zunyi and Yan'an, planning to offer 260 flights every week, to inject impetus into the development of these areas. (Photo: Xinhua)

Passengers of CA1279 of Air China arrive at the Nanniwan Airport in Yan'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, on June 24, 2026. Air China on Wednesday started using China's domestically-produced C919 jetliner on a new route linking Beijing with Yan'an of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. By far, Air China has opened a dozen of air routes from Beijing to old revolutionary base areas such as Jinggangshan, Zunyi and Yan'an, planning to offer 260 flights every week, to inject impetus into the development of these areas. (Photo: Xinhua)

The flight CA1279 of Air China flies past the Baota Mountain in Yan'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, on June 24, 2026. Air China on Wednesday started using China's domestically-produced C919 jetliner on a new route linking Beijing with Yan'an of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. By far, Air China has opened a dozen of air routes from Beijing to old revolutionary base areas such as Jinggangshan, Zunyi and Yan'an, planning to offer 260 flights every week, to inject impetus into the development of these areas (Photo: Xinhua)