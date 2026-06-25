Qinghai-Xizang Railway pictured against Potala Palace in Lhasa, China's Xizang

A train crossing a bridge over the Lhasa River on the Qinghai-Xizang Railway is pictured against the Potala Palace in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 22, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

A train crossing a bridge over the Lhasa River on the Qinghai-Xizang Railway is pictured against the Potala Palace in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 22, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

A train crossing a bridge over the Lhasa River on the Qinghai-Xizang Railway is pictured against the Potala Palace in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 22, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

A train crossing a bridge over the Lhasa River on the Qinghai-Xizang Railway is pictured against the Potala Palace in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 23, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)