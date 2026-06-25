Venezuela declares state of emergency following strong earthquakes

This photo taken with a mobile phone shows people gathering in an open space after an earthquake in Caracas, Venezuela, June 24, 2026. Two powerful earthquakes, striking in rapid succession, hit Venezuela on Wednesday, causing buildings to collapse in the capital of Caracas. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported a magnitude 7.1 quake, followed just one minute later by an even stronger 7.5-magnitude tremor, with both hitting near the coastal town of Moron, about 160 km west of Caracas. (Photo: Xinhua)

Venezuela on Thursday declared a state of emergency following strong earthquakes, with acting President Delcy Rodriguez announcing the closure of Maiquetia airport due to earthquake damage, and extending condolences to the families of the victims, according to media reports.