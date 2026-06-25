Hungary extends heat alert, raises warning to highest level from Saturday

People cool off near a pool amid a heatwave in Budapest, Hungary, June 24, 2026. Hungarian authorities on Tuesday extended a nationwide second-degree heat alert until midnight on June 26 and announced that the warning level would be raised to a third-degree, the highest level, from June 27 through June 30 as extreme temperatures persist across the country. (Photo: Xinhua)

A woman and her dog cool off with a mist cooling system amid a heatwave in Budapest, Hungary, June 24, 2026. Hungarian authorities on Tuesday extended a nationwide second-degree heat alert until midnight on June 26 and announced that the warning level would be raised to a third-degree, the highest level, from June 27 through June 30 as extreme temperatures persist across the country. (Photo: Xinhua)

A pigeon drinks water by the pool amid a heatwave in Budapest, Hungary, June 24, 2026. Hungarian authorities on Tuesday extended a nationwide second-degree heat alert until midnight on June 26 and announced that the warning level would be raised to a third-degree, the highest level, from June 27 through June 30 as extreme temperatures persist across the country. (Photo: Xinhua)

People cool off with a mist cooling system amid a heatwave in Budapest, Hungary, June 24, 2026. Hungarian authorities on Tuesday extended a nationwide second-degree heat alert until midnight on June 26 and announced that the warning level would be raised to a third-degree, the highest level, from June 27 through June 30 as extreme temperatures persist across the country. (Photo: Xinhua)