57th Algiers Int'l Fair held in Algeria

Visitors tour the 57th Algiers International Fair in Algiers, Algeria, June 24, 2026. Launched Monday, the 57th Algiers International Fair held at the Palais des Expositions in Algiers brings together 781 exhibitors, including 579 domestic companies highlighting local industrial and technological progress, alongside 202 international participants. (Photo: Xinhua)

Visitors tour the 57th Algiers International Fair in Algiers, Algeria, June 24, 2026. Launched Monday, the 57th Algiers International Fair held at the Palais des Expositions in Algiers brings together 781 exhibitors, including 579 domestic companies highlighting local industrial and technological progress, alongside 202 international participants. (Photo: Xinhua)