Veda Fest 2026 held in Czech Republic

Boys try a telescope at Veda Fest 2026 in Prague, the Czech Republic, June 24, 2026. Veda Fest, one of the Czech Republic's largest open-air science festivals, was held on Wednesday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Children explore a model of a household water distribution system at Veda Fest 2026 in Prague, the Czech Republic, June 24, 2026. Veda Fest, one of the Czech Republic's largest open-air science festivals, was held on Wednesday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Children observe a snake at Veda Fest 2026 in Prague, the Czech Republic, June 24, 2026. Veda Fest, one of the Czech Republic's largest open-air science festivals, was held on Wednesday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Girls observe the separation of liquids during a chemistry experiment at Veda Fest 2026 in Prague, the Czech Republic, June 24, 2026. Veda Fest, one of the Czech Republic's largest open-air science festivals, was held on Wednesday. (Photo: Xinhua)