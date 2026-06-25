Heatwave sweeps Germany

Tourists take a sightseeing boat under umbrellas in Berlin, Germany, June 24, 2026. Germany has been experiencing a heatwave in recent days, with temperatures approaching 40 degrees Celsius in some regions. (Photo: Xinhua)

A woman walks in the sunshine in Duisburg, Germany, June 24, 2026. Germany has been experiencing a heatwave in recent days, with temperatures approaching 40 degrees Celsius in some regions. (Photo: Xinhua)

People walk in the sunshine in Duisburg, Germany, June 24, 2026. Germany has been experiencing a heatwave in recent days, with temperatures approaching 40 degrees Celsius in some regions. (Photo: Xinhua)

A woman walks in the sunshine in Duisburg, Germany, June 24, 2026. Germany has been experiencing a heatwave in recent days, with temperatures approaching 40 degrees Celsius in some regions. (Photo: Xinhua)